Population decline observed in Armenia – Ex-president

Ex-President of Armenia Robert Kocharian stated that the number of those departing from Armenia and not returning anymore has sharply increased over the past few months, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

"The negative balance of migration reached 80,000 people during four months," Kocharian added.

“Similar indicators were observed in Armenia in the early 1990s,” the ex-president said. "This is called the population decline, escape. It means that people do not trust the government. The only way to change this situation is to change the power."