Acting Armenian PM's main goal - to break political, economic relations with Russia - Political analyst

By Trend

Russian historian, political analyst, professor Oleg Kuznetsov has always considered and continue to consider acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to be a pro-Western politician, whose main goal is to destroy the pro-Russian elites in Armenia and to break the political and economic relations with Russia.

“Pashinyan is quite prudently and absolutely cynically leading Armenia along the path of military defeat, shame, and humiliation to exterminate all pro-Russian sympathies and gravitational forces in the country,” Kuznetsov told Trend.

“All his actions are dictated by the logic of achieving precisely this general goal,” the political analyst added. “Now his external loyalty to Russia has been stipulated by the pre-election situation in Armenia but as soon as Pashinyan retains his power, his policy will have more distinct pro-Western features. I am sure of this."

Kuznetsov commented on the recent statement of former deputy chief of the Armenian General Staff, General Khachatryan.

“Armenia used the Iskander tactical ballistic missile system bought from Russia during the armed conflict against Azerbaijan, however, without notifying the Russian side about this,” the political analyst said.

Kuznetsov stressed that he does not trust such statements of the Armenian side, knowing from his own experience that the entire Armenian foreign policy and propaganda is based on lies and ambitions.

"If we take into account the fact that Armenia is now in an active electoral process, early parliamentary election is scheduled for June 20, the main goal of which is to remove Pashinyan from power, then such statements made by the Armenian generals dismissed by him must be treated with great caution," the political analyst said.

“The pre-election situation in the country is the most convenient time for the elite members to recall and avenge previously inflicted offenses,” Kuznetsov added.

“Therefore, I would not be surprised if later it suddenly turns out that retired General Khachatryan uttered his words out of a sense of revenge to get even with Pashinyan for his dismissal from the Armenian Armed Forces,” the political analyst said.

“I have always stated and continue to state that I do not trust any message from Yerevan until this information is confirmed by other, more trustworthy and more respected sources,” Kuznetsov said.

“Believe me, I do not strive to present Moscow in the best light,” the political analyst said. “I just absolutely do not trust any information disseminated by the Armenian mass media that has not been additionally confirmed."