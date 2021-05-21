Georgia reports 1,064 new coronavirus cases for May 21

By Trend

Georgia reported 1,064 coronavirus cases, 1,135 recoveries, and 29 deaths on May 21, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 543 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 125 cases and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 104 cases.

A total of 25,564 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 10,888 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,676 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 4.16 percent, while 4.26 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 335,769, among them, 316 389 people recovered and 4,569 died. As of May 21, 105,500 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

There are 99 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,261 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 705 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.