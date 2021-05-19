US Department of State calls on US citizens to refrain from visiting Armenia

By Trend

The US Department of State calls on the US citizens to refrain from visiting Armenia due to the high risk of infecting with COVID-19, Trend reports citing the US Department of State on May 19.

As of May 19, 221,368 people are infected with COVID-19 in Armenia while 5,424 people died.

