Georgian-Lithuanian co-op facilitates freight transport between China, Europe - Ministry

By Trend





Both Lithuania and Georgia consider their cooperation in the area of transport a matter of mutual interest, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Lithuania told Trend.

According to the source, their aim is to ensure convenient travel and freight transport possibilities.

"As of 2014, flight operators offer regular summer season flights between Vilnius and Kutaisi. This summer season, Wizz Air airlines plan to resume Vilnius-Kutaisi-Vilnius flights starting in April," the ministry said.

As the ministry noted, effective cooperation between Lithuania and Georgia also facilitates freight transport between China and Europe.

"In 2015, Georgia joined Lithuania, Belarus and Ukraine in their project regarding a combined transport train - Viking," the source said.

According to the ministry, with Georgia on board, the development of inter-modal transport between the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea and the expansion of the Viking route with connections to the Caspian Sea region became possible.

Georgia and Lithuania have close friendly and partnership relations in all spheres of cooperation. Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries signed the "Charter on European and Euro-Atlantic Integration between Georgia and the Republic of Lithuania" in April 2009. The Charter was updated in 2015.