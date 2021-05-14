Georgia considers opening of land borders

By Trend

Georgian land borders should be opened and it should coincide with the end of the third wave of coronavirus, said Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

So far, Georgia receives foreign visitors only by air, while land borders remain closed.

As the minister said, the opening of the land borders will be up for discussion in the next few weeks.



"The safe opening of land borders is one of the incentives for tourism because historically, incoming visitors from neighboring countries have been one of the major contributors to our tourism," Turnava said.

"Of course, European tourists have been active, but the land borders must be opened," the economy minister said.

"Through the enhanced vaccination program, we want to live through the summer season successfully, and hope it can be so for both local and international tourists," Turnava said.