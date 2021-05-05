Shameful monument to fascist Nzhdeh in Karabakh must be demolished - Russian media outlet

By Trend





Shameful monument to fascist Nzhdeh in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh must be demolished, an article published in Russian Pravda.ru news website said, Trend reports.

According to the article, in Karabakh, a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh, one of the accomplices of the Third Reich, who in 1944 was arrested by the Bulgarian police for collaborating with the Nazis, hasn’t been demolished yet.

"Nzhdeh is recognized as the national hero of Armenia, which is a strange fact. There is also a monument to him in Yerevan, but this is the affair of a sovereign country,” the article’s author noted.

“Neither Russia nor Azerbaijan should put up with the perpetuation of the memory of Nazism on the land where our great-grandfathers, grandfathers, and fathers shed their blood in the fight against the fascist invaders. This is a desecration of their memory. This is immoral and unacceptable!", the author added stressing that the very presence of this illegal monument is already a scandal.