Turkish Grand National Assembly reacts to US president’s latest statement

By Trend





The Grand National Assembly of Turkey made a statement condemning the latest statement made by US President Joe Biden in connection with the events of 1915, Trend reports on April 27 referring to the Turkish media.

The ruling Justice and Development Party, the Republican People's Party and the Nationalist Movement Party, represented in the parliament, signed the statement.

"We firmly condemn the statement of the US president regarding the events of 1915, which reflects the position of the Armenian diaspora," the document says.