Joe Biden - hostage of Armenian diaspora in US, says Turkish party leader

US President Joe Biden's statement on the events of 1915 is a black page in history, Trend reports on April 27 referring to leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli.

“This statement became a clear confirmation that Biden is a hostage of the Armenian diaspora of the US,” Bahceli added. “By making this statement, Biden made a historic mistake.”

"Biden became the first US president after Ronald Reagan who openly spoke about the so-called "Armenian genocide",” leader of the party said.

US President Joseph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide" in his statement of Apr. 24.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.