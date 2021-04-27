US president's statement on 1915 events has no meaning for Turkey - Parliament speaker

By Trend





The statement by US President Joseph Biden about the events of 1915, which has no legal and scientific basis, is meaningless for Turkey, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

Sentop noted that this statement will not be useful to anyone.

“In 1981, another US president made a similar statement. Today, Turkey is even stronger, more influential both in the world and in the region. It is clear that this statement will not be useful either for the region, or for the whole world, or especially for Armenia. This will seriously affect the relations between Turkey and the US," said the speaker of the Turkish Parliament.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby declare that the predecessor of Turkey - the Ottoman Empire - allegedly committed "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

In response to this, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that there was no Armenian genocide in the history of Turkey.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. However, Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.