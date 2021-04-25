Recognition of so-called "Armenian genocide" by US president to lead to destabilization of US-Turkey relations - Israeli expert

By Trend





Recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" will entail devastating consequences, Israeli lawyer, public figure Eli Nacht told Trend.

“In my opinion, the recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" is only the desire of Biden’s administration to take revenge on President Erdogan for his intransigence on many issues (and not the desire for justice), including Syria, the South Stream gas pipeline project, the acquisition of the Russian S400 missile defense system and many other topics,” he noted.

Nacht stressed that Biden neglects Turkey as a key ally on NATO's eastern flank.

“The recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" will become an unproductive symbolic step, and first of all for the US itself,” the Israeli lawyer emphasized.

“This decision causes devastating consequences and, most likely, will lead to the destabilization of US-Turkish relations and complications in relations between Azerbaijan and the US. At the same time, this will not contribute to the improvement of relations between Armenia and Turkey,” the expert added.

“In return for this step, the US does not receive any political dividends for itself. When making his decisions, Biden should have taken into account the geopolitical interests of his country, and not follow emotions,” Nacht said.

US President Joseph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide".

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.