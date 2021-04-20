Tajikistan, Iran vow to expand cooperation

By Trend





A meeting of Tajik Deputy Finance Minister, Yusuf Majidi, with Iranian Deputy Minister of Energy for International Affairs, Mohammad Ali Farahnakian, took place in Dushanbe on April 15, ASIA-Plus reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the Secretariat of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the two reportedly discussed issues related to further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran.

They also exchanged views on the progress of implementation of agreements reached during the 13th session of Tajikistan-Iran Joint Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, which took place in Tehran on December 2-5, 2019.

Both sides stated their readiness to expand cooperation in priority areas, according to the MoF Secretariat.

The MoF Secretariat did not said what issues had been discussed by Yusuf Majidi and Mohammad Ali Farahnakian.

Recall, co-chaired by Tajik Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources Nazar Nazarzoda and Iranian Deputy Minister of Energy Mohammad Ali Farahnakian, a meeting of the Committee to Review the Implementation of the Decisions of the 13th Meeting of Tajikistan-Iran Joint Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation was held through videoconferencing on December 9. The parties considered the current state of interaction between Tajikistan and Iran in various fields and agreed on specific measures to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic and cultural spheres between the two countries.