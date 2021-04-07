Armenian police begin arresting members of opposition

By Trend





The Armenian police began detaining women members of the “Veto” opposition movement, Trend reports citing Russian media.

On April 7, the Veto members organized a protest in front of the government building demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

The protests of the activists were timed to coincide with the Day of Motherhood and Beauty celebrated in Armenia.

The women tried to break through to the Cabinet of Ministers building by surrounding the police, but could not do this. Also, the protesters threw eggs into the government building. This was followed by arrests,” the message reads.