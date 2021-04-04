100,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine arrive in Georgia

By Trend

Georgia has received the 100,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine earlier today. However, Sinopharm vaccination will not start until it received approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

While Georgia bought these 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, 100,000 doses of another Chinese vaccine Sinovac which the country is also expecting to receive today were gifted by China.

Georgia started vaccination on March 15 after the 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Tbilisi with the help of UNICEF. Later the country received additional 29,250 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

As of April 3, a total of 8,909 individuals have received their first doses of vaccine in Georgia, based on the information of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) reports.

Currently health workers and people above 55 are the main target groups for vaccination. Those eligible to receive the vaccine should register at booking.moh.gov.ge.