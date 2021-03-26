Georgia to launch general registration for coronavirus jabs by mid-April

By Trend





Georgia plans to launch the general registration for the Covid-19 vaccination in the country by mid-April. The registration aims to determine the approximate number of coronavirus vaccine recipients, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Deputy Minister of Health Tamar Gabunia explained that the registration does not mean an immediate vaccination of the seekers. The universal spraying would likely start in the third, fourth quarter.

The Deputy Health Minister also reported that the negotiations are underway to mobilize additional doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer jabs and planned import of the other coronavirus vaccines awaiting authorization.

“We are waiting for the WHO authorization for the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovax jabs, which is likely to happen soon. Also, the American Novovax vaccine appeared on the COVAX platform. Its rollout will kick off from the end of the second quarter, and we expect to get Johnson and Johnson jab from COVAC from the third quarter,” Tamar Gabunia stated.

Deputy Health Minister also explained that in Europe, Hungary, Serbia, and many other countries successfully used Sinopharm jab. Up to a million people got this Covid-19 vaccine.