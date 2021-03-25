Turkey reports 29,762 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 29,762 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,142 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 3,091,282, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 146 to 30,462, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,881,643 after 17,761 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,720 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 221,738 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 36,990,175.