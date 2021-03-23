India now famous for helping world: Iranian envoy Chegani

By Trend





Iran’s ambassador to India Dr Ali Chegeni on Monday appreciated the efforts by India to provide Covid-19 vaccines to other countries and said that India is “now famous” in helping all the countries in the world.

“This initiative by India is appreciated by (countries) all over the world especially in my country as we received some doses of the India-made vaccine. We also developed our own vaccine and we are sharing knowledge between Iran and India. We have very good cooperation in this field. India is now famous in helping all the countries in the world. We also appreciate them from our side too,” Chegani said.

On the occasion of Navroz, the Iranian envoy emphasised the close connection between the two countries and said that the event is a message of friendship and coexistence.

“India and Iran are very close in nature, in geography and culture. This is a message of friendship, coexisting and leaving the enmity and going towards friendship,” he added.

The Iranian embassy in India celebrated Navroz, Iranian New Year by organising a cultural event with chief guest Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Recently, India Sent Iran 500,000 doses of Indian Covid vaccine Covaxin. India has already dispatched 125,000 doses of Covaxin, produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, to the Islamic Republic.