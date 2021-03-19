Brazil, Iran to set up Friendship Group - Ambassador

By Trend





Iranian Ambassador to Brasilia Hossein Gharibi on Wednesday pointed to the agreement of the Federal Senate of Brazil with the formation of Friendship Group with Iran and said the parliament and senate friendship groups are two powerful arms for expanding the existing 118-yearlong ties between the two countries of Iran and Brazil, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Brazilian senators approved a resolution to develop ties with Iran and setting up the parliamentary friendship group with the Islamic Republic, he added.

The resolution, raised for the first time in the Federal Senate of Brazil, referred to the importance of trade relations with Iran.

In a tweet on Wed., Iran’s envoy to Brazil wrote that the Federal Senate of Brazil approved the resolution on setting up a Friendship Group with the Islamic Republic of Iran unanimously.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Brazil Hossein Gharibi, in a message on the occasion of September 7, 198th anniversary of Independence of Brazil, congratulated the people and government of Brazil on the resumption of official activities between Iran and Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Federal Senate of Brazil.

Developing bilateral relations in all fields and removing possible obstacles in the post-COVID-19 era is the most important mission of the parliamentary friendship group, he added.