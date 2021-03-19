Kazakhstan and Canada foreign ministries hold political consultations

By Trend





Kazakhstan and Canada foreign ministries held political consultations via a videoconferencing, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs

The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy FM Yerzhan Ashikbayev, Sandra McCardell, the Assistant Deputy Minister, Europe, Arctic, Middle East, headed the Canadian delegation.

The parties exchanged views on regional and international agenda and expressed the need for further widening of bilateral cooperation, results of the 4th meeting of Kazakhstan – Canada Business Council held in 2020 online. The sides confirmed readiness to actively work through all agreements achieved at the council meeting. They also paid attention to multilateral cooperation, COVID-19 response, climate change, expanding economic rights and women’s opportunities, strengthening of business ties.

The political consultations held confirmed mutual interest in further strengthening of Kazakhstan –Canada bilateral and multilateral cooperation.