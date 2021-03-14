Georgian Health Minister: Immunization to begin from March 15

By Trend





Immunization process will begin at 82 facilities from March 15 based on the plan of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), said Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines is designated for medical personnel. There are 64 051 people registered, among them 54 thousand will be vaccinated at the initial stage,” Tikaradze claimed.

The Health Minister said that the medical staff underwent training and all the facilities are provided with the corresponding equipment to ensure safe transportation and storing of the vaccines.

The first batch of 43,200 shots of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Georgia through the Covax platform on Saturday. Georgia will receive 129,600 doses from AstraZeneca. The delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected later in March.