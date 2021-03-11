Iran’s foreign trade hits $65.5b

By Trend





Chairman of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization Hamid Zadboum said on Tuesday that the country’s foreign trade reached 65.5 billion dollars this year, despite coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In a ceremony to award best Iranian exporters, Zadboum said that Iran’s exports amounted to 41.3 billion dollars in the Persian year 1398 (March 2019-March 2020).

Iran’s foreign trade reached 65.5 billion dollars his year (March 2020-March 2021), despite US sanctions and the problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Deputy Industry Minister.

He went on to explain that the number consisted of 31.2 billion dollars of exports and 34.3 billion dollars in imported goods, which shows 19 percent decrease in exports and 15 percent drop in imports, partially because of the limitations caused by the pandemic.

Iran’s exports in agricultural goods have seen a considerable growth of 52.5 percent in terms of weight in the last 11 months compared to the correspondent period last year, as said by Zadboum.