UN Security Council adopts resolution on vaccination

By Trend





The United Nations Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution on fair and equitable distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus proposed by the United Kingdom which chairs the UN Security Council this month, Permanent Representative of the UK to the UN Barbara Woodward announced at a meeting of the Security Council on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In accordance with the rules in effect during the pandemic, the voting was conducted in a written format. The document urges for fair and equitable distribution of vaccines and calls for ceasefires in conflict zones in order to conduct inoculation.