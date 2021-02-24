Turkmenistan, Turkey sign co-op program for 2021-2022

Turkmenistan and Turkey signed a cooperation program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey for the period 2021-2022, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s MFA.

The signing took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the intensification of cooperation in the political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas, as well as the expansion of investment involvement of Turkmenistan and Turkey.

The Ministers also stressed the importance of strengthening the relations between the two countries within the framework of regional and international structures.

On February 22, 2021, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a working visit to Ankara (Turkey ), during which Meredov was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 23.

Turkey's trade with Turkmenistan in 2020 decreased by over $13.8 million compared to the previous year, making up $930 million.

“Turkey's exports to Turkmenistan amounted to $720 million, and imports from Turkmenistan – $210 million,” the ministry said.

In December 2020, the trade turnover between the two countries was by over $10.7 million less than in the same month of 2019, amounting to over $74.8 million.

"The exports from Turkey to Turkmenistan made up over $55.8 million, and imports from Turkmenistan - $19 million," noted the ministry.