Presidents of Turkey and Russia exchange views on various issues

By Trend





A telephone conversation between President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin took place, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The heads of state discussed various aspects of Turkish-Russian relations.

During the phone talk, Erdogan noted that Russian and Turkish experts can meet with their Azerbaijani counterparts for the construction of transport corridors envisaged in the January 11 agreements.

Besides, Erdogan noted that the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center in Aghdam is successfully fulfilling its functions.

The Turkish president stressed the need to continue joint efforts to comply with the ceasefire.