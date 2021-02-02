Iran launches satellite carrier with solid fuel engine

By Trend





Iran has successfully launched the Zol-Jannah combined satellite carrier which is equipped with the most powerful solid-fuel engine in the country, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The spokesman of the space division of the Ministry of Defense said on Monday that Iran has launched the Zol-Jannah three-staged satellite carrier which is equipped with a solid-fuel engine.

He went on to say that the satellite carrier has two stages of solid propulsion and one stage with liquid propulsion, adding that it is capable of carrying satellites weighing up to 220 kg in a 500 km orbit.

The spokesperson underlined that the satellite carrier is equipped with the most powerful solid-fuel engine in the country with a thrust of more than 750 tons which is one of the most important achievements of this space experiment.

According to Hosseini, the satellite carrier can be used on moving platforms and is designed to reduce costs, noting that it will be able to put operational satellites in orbit after research tests are conducted.

