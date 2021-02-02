Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree on accelerating border demarcation process

By Trend





The procedure for demarcating the border between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be approved by the end of 2021, Trend reports referring to the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

Negotiations of working groups on the demarcation of the Tajik-Uzbek state border were held in Dushanbe from January 26 to 30. Following the talks, the heads of delegations signed a protocol.

“During the negotiations, a schedule of meetings for 2021 was agreed upon, providing for monthly meetings of the parties,” the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the working groups included geodesists, cartographers, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and border services.

It was also noted that the parties planned to complete the demarcation of the border by the end of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the implementation of the plans.

The first meeting of the Joint Uzbek-Tajik Demarcation Commission was held in the capital of Uzbekistan Tashkent in January 2020.

The meeting approved regulatory and technical documents that are expected to provide the foundation for the demarcation of the Uzbek-Tajik border.

According to the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy of Tajikistan, the length of the Tajik-Uzbek border amounts to 1,332 kilometers. Of the total length, the river border accounts for 105 kilometers, and land - 1,227 kilometers.