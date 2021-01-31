2nd batch of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Turkey

By Trend





The second shipment of the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech arrived early Friday in Turkey, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

A Turkish Airlines (THY) plane that departed from Beijing landed at Istanbul Airport at 6:10 a.m. local time (3:10 a.m. GMT) carrying 3.5 million doses of the vaccine.

A total of 10 million doses of the vaccine were imported in the second batch.

The first batch of vaccines consisted of 3 million doses.

Turkey has signed a deal with Chinese drug maker Sinovac Biotech to buy 50 million doses to vaccinate 25 million people.

Mass vaccinations in Turkey began on Jan. 14.



