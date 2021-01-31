TODAY.AZ / World news

2nd batch of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Turkey

30 January 2021 [12:52] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The second shipment of the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech arrived early Friday in Turkey, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

A Turkish Airlines (THY) plane that departed from Beijing landed at Istanbul Airport at 6:10 a.m. local time (3:10 a.m. GMT) carrying 3.5 million doses of the vaccine.

A total of 10 million doses of the vaccine were imported in the second batch.

The first batch of vaccines consisted of 3 million doses.

Turkey has signed a deal with Chinese drug maker Sinovac Biotech to buy 50 million doses to vaccinate 25 million people.

Mass vaccinations in Turkey began on Jan. 14.


URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/203003.html

Print version

Views: 12

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also