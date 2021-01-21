Kyrgyzstan plans to approve concept of creative economy

By Trend





The Ministry of Economy submits for public discussion the draft decree "On Approval of the Concept of Development of Creative Economy in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2021-2023," Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the justification note, the need to create favorable conditions for the development of the sectors that make up the creative industries is stated in the National Strategy of Sustainably Development for 2018-2040.

The creative industries include publishing, ICT, including computer games, music, photography, communications, architecture, advertising, design and fashion, art, cinema, jewelry and crafts.

Kyrgyzstan has a significant potential for the development of these sectors, but the contribution of the creative industries to GDP over the past 5 years remains at 1% of GDP and so far most of the business related to the creative industries is in the shadows.

The Concept of Creative Economy Development for 2021-2023 includes an analysis of the creative industries contribution to the country's economy, assessment of the creative industries potential of the country, main problems existing in this area, factors preventing development of the creative industries, as well as vision of the creative economy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the medium term.

The concept contains a list of priority areas, defines the main tasks to be solved within each priority.