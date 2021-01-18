Uzbekistan to receive Pfizer/Biotech vaccine against COVID-19

By Trend





Uzbekistan will receive 100,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 from Pfizer / Biotech under the COVAX program, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The head of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Service Bakhodir Yusupaliev said that work has already begun on thorough planning of the vaccination process.

It is reported that Uzbekistan has prepared an application for 20 percent of the country's population for the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine and sent it to the COVAX Foundation. Currently, on the side of GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccinations and Immunization), work is underway to import 100,000 doses of Comirnaty vaccine against coronavirus produced by the American company Pfizer and the German company BioNTech.

According to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, the country has refrigerators necessary for storing this vaccine, maintaining temperatures down to -70 degrees Celsius.

The GAVI Alliance provided 17 large refrigerated trucks, as well as 206 cargo minivans to deliver the vaccine to the regions.

Also, work has begun on the training of medical specialists in accordance with the requirements of safe immunization, in particular, vaccinators, resuscitators, and other health workers.

It was not that currently, the third stage of clinical trials of a vaccine produced in China is underway in Uzbekistan.

Earlier it was reported that at the beginning of December 100 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine were delivered to Tashkent for testing required for registration and launch of vaccine production in the country.