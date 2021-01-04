Iran sends letter to IAEA about fuel production

By Trend





Iran has sent a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) about producing 20 percent fuel , said the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

"A letter has been sent to Iran representative in IAEA office in Vienna to be presented so inspectors would lift the seal," said Ali Akbar Salehi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The uranium gas capsule should be change under the IAEA supervision in the near future, the AEOI should follow Parliament's approval and afterward the President would issue an order to implement it," he said.

Iranian Parliament has recently approved a law that would envisions a path back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the condition that other signatories fully implement their commitments. The law was approved in reaction to the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

It aims to do this through a slew of measures, including putting a stop to inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), increasing Iran’s enrichment of uranium, and revitalizing the Fordow plant among others.