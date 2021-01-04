Law on public councils expands rights and responsibilities of members – Kazakh Information Minister

By Trend





The law on public councils significantly expands the rights and responsibilities of the members of the Public Council, provides for their involvement in the work of quasi-State sector as well as procurement commissions, Aida Balayeva, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development, shared on her Facebook account, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Today Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a number of amends to the Law on Public Councils, bringing activities of such public institutions that have been functioning in the country since 2015 to a new qualitatively level, her Facebook post reads.

She said that during the extensive discussions, all the proposals and comments made by experts, public figures and international organizations have been taken into account. «The law significantly expands the rights and responsibilities of the members of the Public Council, provides for their involvement in the work of quasi-State sector as well as procurement commissions, paving the way for openness and accountability in the quasi-State sector.

The law also makes it possible to strengthen mechanisms to establish public councils. The councils are allowed the freedom to decide upon the consideration of draft regulatory legal acts and appeals in accordance of their priority and importance.

Notably, today the Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the law on amends and additions to some legislative acts regulating public councils.