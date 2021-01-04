Kazakh Health Minister names regions, cities in ‘red’ and ‘yellow’ zones for COVID-19 spread

By Trend





Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi has told about the COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan during an online briefing at the Central Communications Service, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The Kazakh health minister said that as of today, Kazakhstan has reported 156,934 positive COVID-19 cases and 45,946 negative ones. The country’s recovery rate has increased to 87% compared to less than 60% in June-July last year.

According to the minister, the country is in the «green zone» for the spread of COVID-19. In his words, Atyrau region is still in the ‘red zone’. North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions and cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty are in the ‘yellow zone’ for the coronavirus spread.