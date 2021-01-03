Kyrgyzstan's recoveries from COVID-19 reach 76,563 with 212 new ones

By Trend

In the past day, another 212 patients throughout Kyrgyzstan have cured of the coronavirus infection - a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the latest data from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, a total of 76,563 Kyrgyzstanis have recovered so far.

The country added 91 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the nationwide tally to 81,305.

The death toll mounted to 1,359 as one more COVID-19 patient died over the past day.

Meanwhile, 980 people are currently hospitalized across the country and 1,485 patients are receiving treatment at home.

Kyrgyzstan conducted 1,365 coronavirus tests over the past day.