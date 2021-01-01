Economy Minister welcomes Shah Deniz gas supply through SGC

By Trend

“I congratulate everyone on the commencement of gas supply from the Shah Deniz field to the European Union through the Southern Gas Corridor pipeline system,” said Natia Turnava, Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to her, the project is crucial for strengthening Georgia’s energy independence.

“This project is important for Georgia, as the host country of the energy corridor, to strengthen our energy independence, to make better use of the geopolitical location that our country has,” Natia Turnava said.

Gas supply from the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan to the EU via the Southern Gas Corridor pipeline system commenced on Thursday.