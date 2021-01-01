Iranian Markazi province exports top $600mn in 9 months

By Trend

The exports of non-oil commodities from the central Iranian province of Markazi reached 1,284 tons worth $619 million during the nine calendar months to December 20, a senior official said, Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to Asghar Jafari, a provincial deputy at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, “Markazi province’s main exports included aluminum ingots, mineral water, chemicals, glass, casting products, polyester fibers, ribbed rebar, flowers and plants, polyethylene and dairy.”

He said Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey were the top destinations of Markazi’s exports during the nine-month period.

The TPO deputy said the central Iranian province envisages to reach its $999-million export target by the end of the current fiscal (March 20, 2021).

Jafari noted that a total of 107,000 tons of goods worth $284 million were imported through the province’s customs during the same period, which mainly included raw materials, and production line equipment and machinery.

Markazi province, consisting of 12 counties and home to 1.41 million people, is one of Iran’s major industrial and agricultural hubs.

The province’s exports topped 1.8 million tons with a value of $977.6 million during the past fiscal year (ended March 19) to witness an 18% increase in terms of volume and a 4% decline in terms of value year-on-year.