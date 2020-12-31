Iran’s Deputy FM discusses regional issues with Qatari FM, defense minister

By Trend





Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah in Doha, Trend reports citing ?RNA.

Araqchi has made a trip to Doha, heading a delegation.

The officials exchanged ideas on the most recent developments in the Persian Gulf region and the existing threats.

They also discussed the ways to expand and enhance bilateral relations.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in a telephone call stressed the need for regional states to work together to ensure comprehensive stability and security.

During the phone talk, Zarif and al-Thani also discussed bilateral relations and latest regional developments.

Explaining Iran's views on the need for the participation of all countries in the region to ensure comprehensive stability and security away from aliens' interference, Zarif pointed to some suspicious and mischievous US moves in the region, stressing that the responsibility of any possible adventure would fall on Washington.