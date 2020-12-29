Presentation of coronavirus vaccine held in Iran

By Trend





Iran has presented the first version of the “COVIran Barekat” vaccine against the coronavirus, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to the report, the Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine was given today to Tayyiba Mokhber, the daughter of the chairman for Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO), and several people.

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki and Iranian Vice President Sorena Sattari attended the ceremony dedicated to the presentation of vaccine.

More than 65,000 volunteers have registered for vaccination produced by Shifa-Farmed. It is planned to gradually vaccinate 56 people in the first stage.