Kazakhstan and Russia to start joint production of vaccines next week

By Trend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State. Addressing those attending the Head of State noted that today’s meeting was held amid serious problems in the world economics and politics and unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

He stressed that people's wide access to coronavirus vaccines becomes top priority.

The Head of State highlighted the leading role of Russia in the global fight against COVID-19, the world’s first registered vaccine and vaccination. The Head of State set forward some proposals, including joint efforts to battle coronavirus.

«Kazakhstan is also developing its own vaccine which shows good results during the clinical trials. Next week we will launch joint production of vaccines jointly with Russia, production of Russian as well Kazakhstani vaccines, also for export,» the President said.

As earlier reported, meeting was held via a videoconference. Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took part in it. Those attending exchanged views on intra-CIS cooperation, concept for further CIS development and action plan for its realization.