Kazakhstan plans to develop basic elements of ICT architecture of subsoil use

By Trend

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan plans to create and develop the basic elements of the ICT architecture of subsurface use within the framework of external automation and internal digitalization, the Kazakh Energy Ministry told Trend.

According to the representative of the Ministry, digitalization is a tool that will ensure transparency, eliminate the human factor, improve the quality of management decisions, and generally increase labor productivity.

Currently, activities are underway to develop the ICT infrastructure, the main task of which is to provide a communication environment through data centers, fiber-optic networks, 3g, 4g, 5g, lpwan, nbiot, and satellite communications.

There is also ongoing instrumentation of industry entities: "the purpose of instrumentation is to provide real-time data via digital measuring devices."

Also, accounting activities are underway, data collection through the accounting of crude oil and gas condensate.

The ministry implements activities for the development of Data lake and in-depth analytics, the main tasks of which are data storage, reporting, and analytics through the unified state fuel and energy management system.

A situation center is being created - operational management of the balance of domestic consumption, export, and data transfer in Smart Data Ukimet.

In addition, the ministry, together with an International Consulting Company, conducted a study on the current level of digitalization of the oil and gas industry in Kazakhstan.

"Based on this analysis, the ministry plans to approve the strategy for digitalization of the oil and gas industry in Kazakhstan and the map of industry ICT projects," the ministry said.