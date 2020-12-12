Iran transits over $2.3m of commodities via Bashmaq customs

By Trend





More than $2.3 million worth of commodities have been transited from Iran’s western Bashmaq customs in western province of Kordestan since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), according to a provincial customs official, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Bakhtiar Rahmanipour told IRNA that Bashmaq customs is the only transit customs of Kurdistan Province.

He said that some 950,000 tons of commodities worth $2.348 million were transited from the customs over the mentioned period.

Iran's foreign trade in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020-November 21, 2020) stood at 44.6 billion dollars, as it traded 97.7 million tons of goods.

According to officials, the volume of imported goods during the period at 21.8 million tons, of which 15.2 million tons were basic goods.

The total value of imported goods was 23.1 billion dollars.

More than 75 million tons of goods worth 21.5 billion dollars have been exported.

The main export destinations of Iran are Iraq with 5.3 billion dollars in the first place, China with the same amount in the second place, UAE with 2.7 billion dollars and Turkey with 1.6 billion dollars in the third and fourth places respectively, and Afghanistan with 1.5 billion dollars in the next place.

Main countries from which Iran imports goods are China, UAE, Turkey, India and Germany.

As to the transit of goods from Iran, in the first eight months of the year to November 20, some 4,471,000 tons of goods were transited from Iran to neighboring countries.