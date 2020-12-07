TODAY.AZ / World news

Georgia reveals volume of external merchandise trade with US

07 December 2020 [11:34] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Georgia’s exports to the US from January through August 2020 amounted to $40.1 million, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

As reported, the imports from the US made $345.4 million.

According to Geostat, in the reporting period Georgia exported from the US poultry meat and food subproducts (fresh, frozen) worth $4.1 million.

Frozen fish products rank second with $2.3 million, while hazelnuts and other nuts ranks third with $1.5 million.

As for exports, top three products exported from Georgia to the US are as follows:

1. Wines of natural grapes - $2.33 million
2. Mineral and spring water - $1.38 million
3. Juices of fruits and vegetables - $1.13 million

