Uzbekistan to attract carbon credits to create forest plantations

By Trend





The State Forestry Committee of Uzbekistan plans to attract carbon credits to finance the creation of forest plantations, National expert on drought in Uzbekistan Sobirjon Umarov told Trend, commenting on the development of the forestry industry in Uzbekistan.

A carbon credit is a permit that allows the company that holds it to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases.

For the development of the forestry industry in Uzbekistan, it is planned to reconstruct and replenish walnut, almond and pistachio forests with high-yielding varieties and the creation of industrial plantations.

In addition, State Forestry Committee plans to expand the provision of natural regeneration and creation of tugai forests, plantations of paulownia and other fast-growing tree species, as well as creation of protective forest plantations in the desert zone, including on the drained bottom of the Aral Sea with modern technologies.

The Committee also intends to implement projects on the organization of ecological tourism, expanding the range of cultivated medicinal plants, and the processing of forest products and products of secondary forest use.

In cooperation with the private sectors, the Committee is aimed to develop the production of beekeeping, poultry, livestock, and other food products.

"In 2021-2024 the Committee plans to implement a full-scale "Sustainable management of forests and pastures in arid ecosystems of Uzbekistan" project for the amount of $4.3 million," Umarov said.

The expert also noted a national action plan to combat desertification and drought in 2023 in Uzbekistan.