Georgia discusses assistance package with international financial institutions

By Trend





Representatives of international financial institutions and donors, chaired by Vice Prime Minister Maya Tskitishvili discussed Georgia's epidemiological situation, the toucher restrictions enforced since November 28, the assistance package for citizens and businesses, and preparation for the vaccination phase, Trend reports via the Press Service of the Government Administration.

Attended by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia, and Head of the Center for Disease Control and Public Health Amiran Gamkrelidze, the video conference discussed plans and expectations related to the epidemiological situation in Georgia.

The meeting's participants included Germany's Ambassador to Georgia Hubert Knirsch, Assistant to the EU Ambassador Julien Crampes, Regional Representative of the European Investment bank Maciej Czura, the Asian Development Bank's Country Director Shane Rosenthal, the World Bank's Regional Director Sebastian Molineus, EBRD Regional Director Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, IMF Resident Representative Selim Cakir, and UN Resident Coordinator in Georgia Sabine Machl.

The Cabinet Members briefed their international partners on the compensation package offered by the authorities to the population and business sector.

Special emphasis was placed on the role of support from donors and international financial institutions during the pandemic. The parties also discussed future cooperation to be focused on preparation for vaccination and rapid post-recession economic recovery.

The international financial institutions reaffirmed their commitment to continued support for Georgia.