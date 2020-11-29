The President of Turkmenistan receives representative of medical community of Germany

By Trend





President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has received Professor of the Grosshadern University Clinic of Munich, Germany Claus Parhofer, Trend reports citing Turkmenistan Today.

Warmly greeting the Head of the State, the Professor has expressed sincere gratitude to Turkmen leader for the opportunity of personal meeting and permanent support of bilateral cooperation in healthcare direction.

Turkmenistan has achieved an impressive success in this important sphere, having provided its citizens with an access to wide range of medical services on the level of the world standards. German medical personnel are proud that they take direction part in implementation of the programs and projects of development of healthcare in our country.

Having expressed gratitude for good words, Leader of the Nation Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted that establishment of qualitative and modern system of health protection of people was specified as the main vectors of the government policy of Turkmenistan from the first days of independence.

At the same time, special attention is paid to fundamental modernization of equipment and facility base of the sphere, development of profile science, training of qualified personnel, development of advanced medical technologies, activation of cooperation with foreign colleagues.

The Head of the State has stated with delight an efficient character of cooperation with specialists of leading scientific and clinical centers of Germany, which are an old partners of Turkmen medical personnel.

Continuing the meeting, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and his guest have discussed perspectives of further cooperation.

The Leader of the Nation has noted that national medicine is developed at steadfast basis according to the State Health Program, in implementation of which specialists from Germany make their contribution. Our country is following German model in the formation of national health protection system.

From the beginning, cooperation with German partners is built on long-term basis. Regular Turkmen – German healthcare forums can be brought as a visual example of fruitful dialog.

This format of cooperation allows intensifying bilateral contacts, outlining current subjects and directions of joint research and educational projects, enhancing professional level of Turkmen medical personnel.

In this context, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has spoken for wider use of virtual digital technologies for online conferences and seminars with participation of medical personnel from both countries as well as for activation of student exchanges for giving new impulse to the relations in medical education.

Multi-profile medical structure of Turkmenistan, which is added with new facilities regularly, makes big opportunities for dynamic development of traditional cooperation.

Modern medical facilities of healthcare system are provided with the latest specialized high-technology equipment, mainly from German producers. An old cooperation with Siemens AG is one of examples of productive technological partnership in this case.

The coronavirus pandemic, which is continued in the world, has also been highlighted in the conversation. It is remarkable that Turkmenistan was one of the first states on the planet that undertook integrated preventive measures for preventing entry and spread of this dangerous infection in its territory.

Targeted work for prevention of infections and non-infectious diseases, increment of people’s immunity expanded in Turkmenistan gives specific positive results, Professor Claus Parhofer stated.

Continuing the subject, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has noted that medical diplomacy receives special importance these days as an actual tool of intensification of international cooperation and beneficial exchange of scientific and practical practice in the health protection sphere.

Having highlighted that due to comprehensive support of the Head of the State, Turkmenistan has an exemplary healthcare infrastructure, Claus Parhofer noted that he was a witness of rapid progress, which Turkmen medical sphere has achieved for the last years, during his visit to our country.

At the same time, the professor has highlighted the importance of wide-scale activity of the Leader of the Nation for popularization of the principles of healthy life style, physical training and sports, which support efficient prevention of diseases.

Taking the opportunity, the guests has cordially congratulated the Head of the State on coming 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, having expressed his best wishes to all Turkmen people.

In the end of the meeting, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and his guest have expressed the confidence that fruitful cooperation between Turkmen and German medics, scientists and doctors, which have old good traditions and vast experience of joint work, would be successfully developed and receive new specific content.