Iran's MP talks Iranian oil reserves

By Trend





A member of the Iranian Parliament said Iran has not allowed foreigners to dominate our country's oil for 40 years, and therefore the parliament must be careful to not let the foreign buyers dominate our oil through the reform of the budget structure.



The “Rules for Reforming the Budget Structure" bill was assessed during the public session of the Iran Parliament today on Sunday, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.



Referring to the “Budget Structure Reform” bill, Iran MP Eliyas Naderan said that paragraph 4 of the single article of the draft, is stated the way of delivery of crude oil and gas condensate whether to natural or juridical persons using the bank guarantee mechanism and LCs.



“Meanwhile, we announce the mechanism of gas delivery for petrochemicals in the annual budget bill,” he said.



"If the Ministry of Oil or the National Iranian Oil Company become able to sell oil reserves based on the new plan to reform the budget structure, we actually hand over our ownership of the oil,” he noted. “It is against the constitution.”



"We have not allowed foreign countries to dominate our oil for 40 years," Naderan added. "During these years, we have always exploited oil ourselves and then given it to other countries, so we must address these ambiguities of the new Plan.”



Iran’s Parliament Speaker described petrodollars as an unreliable source of income, calling for a budget reform plan with new sources of revenues.



The Iranian next year’s budget bill (start on March 21, 2021) will be drafted within the framework of the general program of reforming the budget structure and general policies of the resistance economy, SHNA reported.



Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for the formulation of plans to cut dependence on oil revenues and govern the country on the basis of domestic capabilities instead of natural resources.