Iran to prohibit travel across the country without negative PCR test

By Trend





Iranian Deputy Minister of Health asked the Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Director of the Civil Aviation Organization, CEO of the Iran Aviation Organization, Director General of Railways, and Deputy Minister of Tourism to avoid any movement of passengers, by air, land, and sea without negative PCR test.



Alireza Reisi, Deputy Minister of Health wrote a statement addressed to different transportation and tourism agencies to prohibit any travel without PCR test, Trend reports citing IRNA.



“According to the decree issued by the Ministry of Health and also in line with the implementation of the decree of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, from 17 November any passenger transportation by air, land, and sea without receiving negative PCR test has been banned,” Reisi said in the statement.



Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 461 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the overall death toll to 40,582.

In her press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 11,737 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 738,322.

So far, she added, 546,642 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.