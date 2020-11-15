New infectious diseases hospital opened in Turkmenistan

By Trend





A new infectious disease hospital has been opened in the Akhal region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenporatl information portal.

The new hospital has all the necessary conditions for the treatment of acute respiratory infections and angina, intestinal infections, jaundice, and other infectious diseases, including unclear etiology.

There are departments for viral hepatitis, infectious diseases of the upper respiratory tract, intestinal infections, especially dangerous infectious diseases transmitted by airborne droplets.

In addition to inpatient departments, the structure of the infectious diseases hospital includes a laboratory, functional and diagnostic department, department of surgery, intensive care and obstetrics, as well as physiotherapy and dispensary departments.

The hospital is provided with medical devices manufactured in Germany, Sweden, Italy, France, Japan, the US, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, the UK, and China.

The new hospital can accept 200 patients – adults and children-for one-time inpatient treatment. The hospital was opened as part of a project to form a new administrative center in this region.

The construction began in 2018, by the domestic Nusa Tollary company, the report says.