WHO to transfer to Kyrgyzstan another humanitarian cargo for combating COVID-19

By Trend





Turkey’s Istanbul city hosted a meeting of Kyrgyzstan’s Health Minister Alymkadyr Beyshenaliyev and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Health Ministry, the sides met within the Turkic Council Health Scientific Board Meeting. The sides discussed issues of cooperation between the WHO Regional Office and Kyrgyzstan in the field of health care.

Alymkadyr Beyshenaliyev voiced the situation and the ongoing work to combat coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. The issues of allocation additional humanitarian aid and technical assistance to the health sector of the republic were also considered.

The Kyrgyz health minister expressed gratitude to WHO for its constant support to Kyrgyzstan in preserving and promoting public health.

In his turn, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge noted that WHO is always ready to support the Health Ministry of the republic.

"In the very near future, another batch of humanitarian aid will be sent to Kyrgyzstan, which will include cardiac monitors, emergency wound treatment kits, surgical masks, gloves, PPE, supplies for coronavirus infection tests and others. The cargo is already being formed and will arrive in Kyrgyzstan within the next 10 days," the WHO representative said.