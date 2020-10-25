Iranian gov't to impose strict limitations to fight COVID-19

By Trend

Iranian government would impose strict limitations related to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in risky zones, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Infected individuals that violate quarantine would be fined. At the moment the only way to confront this virus is to follow health instructions and precautions," said Rouhani.

Rouhani has submitted his report of the government activities during the past eight months to the National Coronavirus Headquarters, during a meeting.

The report included the government's efforts to supply vaccine and medicine, supporting low income households that were affected by COVID-19 spread.

Rouhani pointed out that local knowledge-based companies have been manufacturing medicine and medical equipment to battle the coronavirus, so 'there's no shortage'.

"During the coronavirus spread, reliance on domestic capacities has increased," he said.