Uzbekistan, Pakistan to expand cooperation in transport sector

By Trend





Uzbekistan and Pakistan discussed the possibility of taking joint measures to intensify freight traffic through the territories of the two states and the implementation of joint projects aimed at developing transport infrastructure, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade in Uzbekistan.

Issues of bilateral interaction to expand transport and logistics cooperation were considered by Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs of Pakistan Ali Haider Zaidi.

The parties agreed that ensuring free mutual access of Uzbek and Pakistani goods to the markets of the two countries will significantly increase the indicators of trade.

The Pakistani side expressed its readiness to provide consulting and technical assistance in the joint development of optimal conditions for the use by Uzbekistan of the developed infrastructure of the ports of Gwadar, Karachi and Kasym, for which a group of Uzbek experts in the field of transport will be sent to Pakistan in the near future.

An agreement was reached to create a working group at the level of the heads of the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, the Federal Ministry for Maritime Affairs of Pakistan, as well as the Pakistani National Logistics Corporation (PNSC) in order to develop and agree on mechanisms for practical interaction in the designated areas.